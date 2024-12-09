Press Release: November 4, 2024 - Abstract Connections Fourth Friday Gallery

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, November 4, 2024

Contact Information:

Mary Bradley, WHQR Gallery Coordinator & Development Director

mbradley@whqr.org

(910) 343-1640

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to announce the opening of “Abstract Connections,” featuring artwork from Mary Donahoe and Rebecca Humphrey



WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR Public Media is excited to announce the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR will host the opening reception of “Abstract Connections” on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 6-9 pm. As part of Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night, guests are encouraged to meet artists, and station staff, and to enjoy art, wine, and light refreshments. “Abstract Connections” will hold an additional closing reception on December 27, 2024.

We thank Jan Brewington and Dram Tree Realty for sponsoring the 4th Friday Receptions at the MC Erny Gallery.

About the Artists:

Mary Donahoe’s acrylic paintings draw the viewer inward, inviting an emotive journey shaped by her architectural background and diverse art practices. Her compositions evoke personal introspection, blending colors and forms to capture the essence of an inner landscape.

Rebecca Humphrey’s smaller, mixed-media works, crafted from found objects like her father’s deconstructed watch, sea glass, and handmade paper, act as “fossils” of memories and emotions. Her artistic approach and background as an educator bring a tactile, nostalgic quality to her pieces, grounding them in personal history and universal themes.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 96.7fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment, and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community, and promote civil discourse.

Additional images and interviews with WHQR News staff and board members are available upon request.