UNCA pays in-state tuition for all spring 2025 students. Enrollment deadline extended.

On Tuesday, the University of North Carolina Asheville announced it will cover in-state tuition costs for all students next semester.

The grants — which apply after all other forms of financial aid — aim to help students impacted by Hurricane Helene.

UNCA temporarily closed in Helene’s aftermath and re-opened residence halls earlier this month. Classes are being held online only through the rest of the fall semester.

As previously reported by WUNC , the North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $20 million for Helene recovery to universities located in disaster zones. Those include Appalachian State, UNCA, and Western Carolina University.

Any current student whose financial aid package didn't cover the full cost of tuition for the Spring semester will automatically receive the grants, officials said Tuesday. New first-time and transfer students starting in the Spring semester may also be eligible for tuition grant funds upon enrollment.

“There’s never been a better time to join the Bulldog community,” UNCA Chancellor Kimberly van Noort said in a press release Tuesday. “We are so grateful to the NC General Assembly for providing funding for this program that will eliminate or substantially reduce the cost of tuition for our students.”

In addition to the tuition grants, UNCA is also offering emergency grants of up to $2,500 for current students who faced financial hardship due to Hurricane Helene. Students need to apply for an Emergency Grant Application by Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.

UNCA students will also receive an on-campus housing credit up to $900 and students with active residential meal plans will receive a dining credit of over $800.

The application deadline for enrollment in Spring 2025 has also been extended to Dec. 6, with classes beginning Jan. 13.