NC House lawmakers override veto of controversial immigration bill

Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina House voted Tuesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would require sheriffs to cooperate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawmakers voted 72-44 to override Cooper’s veto, just over the three-fifths threshold to override a bill.

HB10 would require all sheriffs to comply with voluntary detention requests from ICE. Sheriffs would also have to notify ICE if an undocumented person is detained.

The bill passed largely along party lines with Democratic Rep. Carla Cunningham, of Mecklenburg County, joining Republicans.

“We must adopt a common sense approach to public safety, ensuring that federal and local agencies work together to safeguard our communities," Cunningham said.

Democratic Rep. Abe Jones, of Wake County, spoke against the bill.

“Are we going to send the sheriffs any extra money to enforce these ICE laws for the federal government, or are we trying to be good guys?" Jones asked.

Some immigrant advocates worry the bill will aid President-elect Trump's promise for mass deportations.

The North Carolina Senate is scheduled to vote on HB10 Wednesday.

