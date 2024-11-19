© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR is experiencing transmission problems on 92.7 and 96.7 Classical. Please bear with us as we work to resolve these issues.

NC House lawmakers override veto of controversial immigration bill

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:39 PM EST
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons

Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina House voted Tuesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would require sheriffs to cooperate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawmakers voted 72-44 to override Cooper’s veto, just over the three-fifths threshold to override a bill.

HB10 would require all sheriffs to comply with voluntary detention requests from ICE. Sheriffs would also have to notify ICE if an undocumented person is detained.

The bill passed largely along party lines with Democratic Rep. Carla Cunningham, of Mecklenburg County, joining Republicans.

“We must adopt a common sense approach to public safety, ensuring that federal and local agencies work together to safeguard our communities," Cunningham said.

Democratic Rep. Abe Jones, of Wake County, spoke against the bill.

“Are we going to send the sheriffs any extra money to enforce these ICE laws for the federal government, or are we trying to be good guys?" Jones asked.

Some immigrant advocates worry the bill will aid President-elect Trump's promise for mass deportations.

The North Carolina Senate is scheduled to vote on HB10 Wednesday.

It also includes around $6.5 billion in state funding for private school vouchers over the next decade.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger