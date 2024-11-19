Democratic incumbent increases razor-thin NC Supreme Court lead; Republican asks for recount

Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs has expanded her razor-thin lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin in the race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Riggs was ahead by just 24 votes on Monday morning.

But after Forsyth County counted provisional ballots Monday, Riggs is now ahead by 623 votes — out of 5.5 million cast.

Two counties are listed Tuesday morning by the state Board of Elections as not having submitted final results.

Griffin and the state Republican Party on Monday filed for a temporary restraining order against the Board of Elections. They argue the state hasn’t turned over public records that would have helped Griffin determine whether to seek a recount or file a protest.

If Riggs wins the race, the balance of power on the court would stay the same, with Republicans holding a 5-2 advantage.

Riggs formally requested a recount late Tuesday morning. A recount would take place over the next week.