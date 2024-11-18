Asheville taps are clear to drink; boil water notice lifted

After a 53-day water crisis, clean water runs through Asheville’s taps once more.

Asheville lifted its boil water notice this morning, city spokesperson Clay Chandler shared this morning at a press briefing.

The notice was lifted after the city’s water department tested 120 samples over the weekend. Turbidity is under 15 and the city expects it to remain low enough to process and meet demand.

“We thank you for hanging in there with us,” Chandler said.

People should avoid using “large volumes” of water for activities such as landscaping, filling bathtubs, excessively long showers, filling pools and watering gardens at this time.

The city experienced an outage of water following Hurricane Helene. The storm created high sediment levels at the North Fork Reservoir which provides about 80% of the system’s water supply.

The city has been flushing the system of untreated water for about a week, Chandler said. No raw, or untreated water, has been in the system since last Saturday.

