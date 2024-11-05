Stein leaps out to big lead in early voting over Robinson

Josh Stein, the Democratic candidate, has a big lead in the race to be North Carolina's next governor, according to results from absentee mail-in ballots and early votes from precincts coming in Tuesday.

The results cover less than 19% of all votes cast, but show Stein leading Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson by 53% — 43%.

Stein is a lawyer who was elected to the state Senate in 2008, where he served until 2016. That’s when he won his first race to be the state’s attorney general, a position he’s held since.

Robinson has been a controversial figure for years. A former furniture factory worker, home daycare co-operator and pizza parlor manager, he rose to prominence in 2018 when he blasted anti-gun activists at a Greensboro City Council meeting. A video of that speech went viral.

He was courted by conservatives drawn to his fiery speeches, ran for and won lieutenant governor in 2020. Hailed by Donald Trump as “Martin Luther King on steroids,” Robinson seemed set to rise even higher in a MAGA-fueled political climate.

But his prolific past online posting caught up with him, as well as past legal and financial troubles. Robinson, along with his wife, had filed for bankruptcy three times; lost a car and a house to repossession; been cited by state regulators for safety, cleanliness and false paperwork problems at their daycare; been sued by the Girl Scouts; accused of passing bad checks; ordered to repay $132,000 worth of improper payments from the federal government from their nonprofit that administered daycare food aid; and, during the campaign’s closing days, been sued by a polling vendor for $114,000 worth unpaid bills.

Zachary Turner / WFAE News Mark Robinson's watch party as the polls closed in Raleigh, at the City Club, on Nov. 5, 2024.

Robinson has also long been a controversial figure for his social media posts and other comments, which were widely seen as racist, sexist and anti-Semitic, including calling homosexuality “filth” and appearing to question the death toll of the Holocaust. The hammer blow came in September, when CNN published a report linking Robinson to racist comments made on the porn forum Nude Africa made more than a decade ago, as well as reminiscences about peeping on women in a public shower and enjoying transgender porn.

Robinson denied the porn forum posts were made by him, and sued CNN several weeks later for defamation. But his support from other Republicans dried up, along with fundraising, and though Robinson continued to campaign he soon trailed Stein by a massive 21 percentage points.

Speaking before polls closed Tuesday at Robinson's watch party at the City Club in Raleigh, Matt Hurley, Robinson's chief strategist, said the campaign was confident Robinson could pull off an upset.

"The media and some people in the political class, see some of the campaign struggles as much more detrimental to him than it really is personally to him," he said. "(Robinson's) undergone and had much more traumatic days in his life than the last six weeks. And so I, I would say he's strong, resilient, him and his family are solid. You know, he's like us optimistic and hopeful for a shock win."

Either outcome would be historic: Stein would be the first Jewish governor in North Carolina, while Robinson would be state’s first Black chief executive.