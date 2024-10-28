White House officials select Christmas tree from Helene-impacted farm in NC

Courtesy of Sam Cartner / submitted image Cartner Christmas Tree Farm's fraser fir tree that won first place in the 2024 National Christmas Tree Association Competition.

Cartner Christmas Tree Farm in Newland was founded in 1959. It grows Fraser Fir Trees, which are popularly used as Christmas trees. The tree farm was chosen, after winning a competition put on by the National Christmas Tree Association last year. That makes it the 16th time the White House has selected a Christmas tree from North Carolina, including the one from 2023 . Sam Cartner, who co-owns the farm with his older brother David, said the White House officials came on Monday.

“There (were) two people,” he said. “Dale Haney, who's the head gardener there at the White House, and Blair Downing, who is the chief usher. They looked at about six or eight trees, and selected the one they wanted.”

The Christmas tree will go on display in the Blue Room at the White House.

Helene Damage

Cartner Christmas Tree Farm experienced some damage due to Helene. According to the owners, they had a lot of road damage and lost as many as 5,000 Fraser Fir Trees to a mudslide.

Courtesy of Sam Cartner / submitted image Downed trees at Cartner Christmas Tree Farm that were damaged by a mudslide due to Helene.

Cartner said next month, the 65-year-old farm will have a send off ceremony and celebration for the selected tree by the White House, where all donations or proceeds from the event will go toward communities impacted by Helene.

“So, we're trying to make that a benefit for the people that lost so much in the flood, and so it will either be a toy drive or a fund drive,” he said.

During the event, they will harvest the chosen tree, and put it on a truck to ship off to the White House. The send-off will be held at the Mountain Glen Golf course in Newland on Nov. 20. Cartner said this is the first time a tree was chosen from Cartner Christmas Tree Farm by the White House.

