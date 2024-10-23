As war continues, Ukrainians watch U.S. election with hope, concern

Ukrainian refugee Olha Mykhno moved to Charlotte in April 2022, more than a month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Her hometown, Sumy, was just 18 miles from the Russian border.

“When the war started, I saw how Russian military tanks cross the city and the streets,” Mykhno said. “I will never forget how it was when tanks look at you and you look at them.”

Mykhno crossed Europe, traveled to Mexico and crossed the border into the U.S., with her then 8-year-old daughter. She was given temporary protected status (TPS). Mykhno is one of the 50,000 Ukrainians on TPS, and over 200,000 Ukrainians are in the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

Although she cannot vote, Mykhno is watching the U.S. elections closely.

“I think that everybody in the United States — and even all over the world — is watching the debate and waiting for vote results, because it will influence the future," Mykhno said. "Not only for the United States, it’s important, but for all of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian American citizens and Ukrainian refugees alike have one question in mind: How will the new administration support Ukraine as the war continues against Russia?

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump pledge to preserve peace internationally and end wars abroad. However, Trump has promised to improve ties with Russia, while Harris says she will stand with Ukraine and NATO allies.

“I am watching these elections very close as a Ukrainian and even closer as an American,” Ukrainian and U.S. citizen George Rubanenko said. “The future of Ukraine as an independent sovereign state is in the hands of United States citizens.”

A recent poll from the Pew Research Center found that 63% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian invasion.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine started years ago.

“Most people think, of course, that it starts in 2022, but you can go back to 2014,” said UNC Charlotte history professor Steve Sabol. “It simmered for a number of years. Russia tried to annex some territory. It annexed the Crimea, which was not recognized internationally.”

Marina Alexandra is the founder of Charlotte for Ukraine, an organization that helps Ukrainians adjust to living in Charlotte.

“After Russia started annexing Ukrainian land back in 2014, American foreign policy toward Ukraine changed significantly,” Alexandra said.

Ukrainians in the U.S. tended to lean conservative. But as of recent years, the war has shifted their affiliations — especially as Trump maintains a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has blamed Ukraine for the war even though Russia invaded.

In a state like Pennsylvania, with a large Ukrainian American population, their votes could be key to which presidential candidate wins the state.

“Ukrainians are not a monolith society, just like other societies,” Alexandra said. “We do have Ukrainians who still believe that Trump would be good for Ukraine.”

Alexandra, a U.S. citizen, believes that if Harris is elected, Democrats will continue aiding Ukraine.

“To me, the choice between candidates is pretty clear for Ukrainians or for anybody who is concerned with world democracy,” Alexandra said. “To me, it’s definitely Kamala Harris.”

Although Mykhno can’t vote as a refugee, she worries about what a Trump victory means for Ukraine.

“I have some concerns because he is in a good relationship with Vladimir Putin,” Mykhno said. “I feel that Democrat Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party are more supportive.”

Rubanenko, a U.S. citizen, points out that Congress provides aid to Ukraine, regardless of who is elected president.

“If Kamala wins, then we go into sort of several scenarios because it will depend on who Congress belongs to,” Rubanenko said.

Since 2022, approximately $175 billion allocated by the U.S. Congress has gone to aid Ukraine. Some of the strongest support for Ukraine has come from GOP lawmakers, but the majority of Republicans in the House voted against the most recent bill to provide aid to Ukraine and other countries.

Although they're grateful for the aid, many Ukrainians say the U.S. should do more, faster.

“I'm talking to people who sit in their homes without electricity and running water, and when they hear our leaders say, ‘Yes, we'll stand with Ukraine, we'll help Ukraine, here's $50 billion,’ but they don't see it or it comes 12 months after,” Rubanenko explained.

Regardless of who wins the election, Rubanenko hopes the war will end soon. The question on his mind: Will that ending look like a Ukrainian victory or surrender?