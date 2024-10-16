COMIC: Science-backed mood boosters to (almost instantly) snap you out of a funk
In a slump and want to turn your day around? Try these science-backed techniques to help improve your mood in a matter of minutes.
They can help you feel energized when you feel sluggish, calm when you feel stressed or connected if you feel lonely. No special tools or materials required (unless you want to jump in the ice bath!).
