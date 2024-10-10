Musicians line up benefit concerts to help victims of Helene

Read WUNC's special coverage of Helene here, or find organizations to donate to here.

As western North Carolina begins its long road to recovery after Helene, musicians from across the southeast are lining up benefit concerts. Here is a list of concerts and album releases announced in which proceeds will benefit people impacted by Helene.

Oct. 10: Woody Platt (formerly of Steep Canyon Rangers) Album Release & Livestream — 185 King Street, Brevard, N.C.

Former Steep Canyon Ranger Woody Platt will be celebrating the release of his new album Far Away From You in Brevard. On top of it being a record release celebration, the show is also now a fundraiser with an accompanying livestream for those who can’t make it in person.

185KingStreet/Instagram

Oct. 13: APP AID (Bowstring Brewery, Wilmington)

PhishOnPhilm/Instagram

Oct. 20: APP AID (Bowstring Brewery, Raleigh)

APP AID is a series of benefit concerts organized by PhishOnPhilm and presented by Bowstring, Commune Artists, and Southend Entertainment. The first two of these events are taking place at the Bowstring locations in Wilmington and Raleigh and feature artists Kate Rhudy, Duck, Harvey Street Co., amongst others. 100% of gross ticket sales and 10% of bar sales at these events will go toward WNC relief.

Oct. 14: A Benefit Show for WNC Mutual Aid

Kings Raleigh

There's also a benefit show happening at Kings and Neptunes in downtown Raleigh on Oct. 14. This one features local artists Jooselord, Jenny Besetzt, and Co-Ed Dorms.

Oct. 21: Sturgill Simpson (Koka Booth Amphitheater)

Koka Booth Amphitheater

Sturgill Simpson has added a second show to his upcoming stop in Cary. The newly added show will be on Oct. 21 and is being billed as a North Carolina Benefit Show, where all the funds will go to benefit the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

Oct. 25: Goose (Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

The Connecticut based jam band Goose has also announced two shows to benefit western North Carolina. The first takes place in Winston-Salem on Oct. 25, followed by another show the next night in Birmingham, Alabama.

Oct. 26 - Concert For Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

This is the big one. On Oct. 26 you can catch Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, and more at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Eric Church has also signed away the publishing of his latest single Darkest Hour to benefit hurricane victims.

Oct. 29: From Wilmington With Love (Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Wilmington)

North Carolina native Ben Folds will return to the state for From Wilmington With Love, another benefit show happening on Oct. 29 in Wilmington. More artists will be announced.

Other ways to help...

Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western North Carolina

"Cardinals at the Window" is a 136-song compilation of previously unreleased music that was released this week to raise funds for BeLoved Asheville and other relief organizations. The massive collection features music from heavy hitters like Sylvan Esso, Jason Isbell, Phish, R.E.M., Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and The War on Drugs, plus music from other beloved North Carolina artists such as Riggings, Object Hours, pat junior, and Sonny Miles. The album is available on Bandcamp now for a $10 or more donation.

Hiss Golden Messenger - Sanctuary Songs: Live in Omaha, NE, December 1, 2023

Also available on Bandcamp, Hiss Golden Messenger has released a live album called "Sanctuary Songs: Live in Omaha, NE, Dec. 1, 2023." This album is also available for $10 or more, with 100% of proceeds going to BeLoved Asheville.