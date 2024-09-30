Volunteer group sends planes from Concord to aid Western NC

A volunteer organization is operating a mission to help storm-battered western North Carolina out of Concord’s airport.

Texas-based Operation Airdrop, a nonprofit, started working Monday at a hangar at Concord Regional Airport sending supplies to those that were affected by the hurricane in the mountains and foothills.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE

The organization began efforts by collecting donations at a local Walmart. People arrived with trucks full of supplies, ranging from diapers, water, and non-perishable food items. The group is using volunteer pilots to fly the supplies to airports in the western part of the state, including Asheville Regional Airport.

In the hangar, volunteers stacked and organized boxes of goods by item type before being loaded. Volunteer Shaun Carroll said seeing people work together brings light to a dark time.

“If you want faith in humanity during really dark times, this, this is, it just, just stand here for five minutes and watch,” Carroll said.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE

“None of these people knew each other before now and they're just collectively working together to bring as much food, as much water, as much supplies as possible to people who need it. Charlotte, well done. Concord — amazing.”

Carroll said they still need water purification methods such a tablets, Life Straws and non-perishable food. As of Monday afternoon, the organization has shipped over 20,000 pounds of goods by air.

For those looking to join the efforts, the organization is running 8 am-7 pm daily. If you would like to donate to the organization, you can do so by dropping off supplies at the Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE

The organization doesn’t have a set date to end its logistical efforts. They are also opening another supply drop at Hickory Airport.