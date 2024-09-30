© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kings Mountain slowly reopens after Helene

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 30, 2024 at 8:54 PM EDT
The Food Lion on E King St. in Kings Mountain was still closed Monday after power came back on.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
The Food Lion on E King St. in Kings Mountain was still closed Monday after power came back on.

Kings Mountain is slowly opening up again after Helene took out power to much of the city — including stores and gas stations.

At gas stations there Monday customers were filling up generators and gas containers.

Robert Hitchcock stopped at a Circle K gas station in Kings Mountain to fuel his truck before heading to Asheville.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Robert Hitchcock stopped at a Circle K gas station in Kings Mountain to fuel his truck before heading to Asheville.

Robert Hitchcock from Matthews stopped at one to fill up his truck. He was headed to Asheville to drop off bottled water and gas.

"A lot of people up there are having hard times and not able to get any help so we decided to do our little bit, a drop in the bucket, and try to help them out and get through a tough time," Hitchcock said.

Although some people leaving the mountains are staying in hotels farther east, hotels around Kings Mountain and Gastonia aren’t full.

Many grocery stores and restaurants in Kings Mountain are also now open as power comes back on.

The Food Lion off East King Street was still closed Monday after it lost power Friday.

Kings Mountain officials say most of the city will have power restored by Monday evening, and the city’s nighttime curfew has been lifted.

Teresa Elder walks through a flooded Sandy Cove Drive, from Hurricane Helene Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Morganton, N.C.
Energy & Environment
Helene hits the Carolinas: How to help, donations, resources
WFAE
Hurricane Helene has left destruction in its wake for western North Carolina and other parts of the U.S. Southeast. Here's a list of resources for donating, volunteering, and more, in the Carolinas.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger