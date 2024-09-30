FEMA assistance now available to hurricane survivors

FEMA support is available for Hurricane Helene survivors in western North Carolina.

Homeowners and renters can apply from: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties, and the Qualla Boundary/Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) daily. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

To apply, you will need:



A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Remember to only return to your home when it is safe to do so. When you get there, document any damage thoroughly, both inside and outside the building. Take photographs. If you have photographs of your home before it was damaged, those will be useful to show FEMA as well.

As FEMA enters the area, you will need documents to verify your identity and prove your occupancy, and it’s a good idea to start gathering those items together. Here is a list of FEMA-approved documents for homeowners . Tenants may provide a copy of their lease or utility bill with their name on it.

There are no active FEMA disaster recovery centers available in the area yet.