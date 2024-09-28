List: Ways to donate and help flood victims in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

The full picture of devastation is emerging from Hurricane Helene’s disastrous path through Western North Carolina.

Homes, businesses, roads, infrastructure, cell towers, and anything else in Helene’s path were washed away or severely damaged by raging flood waters and strong winds. For so many of the nearly 1 million residents in Western North Carolina’s beautiful mountains, the recovery process has barely begun.

Neighbors are trying to help one another and relief programs, both national and local, are mobilizing.

To assist the public in looking for ways to contribute, volunteer, or donate, BPR has compiled the list of resources below. We'll keep this updated.

For local listeners and readers, the BPR News team has worked nearly around the clock since the start of the storm to provide critical information and updates. More information specific to local resources (such as shelters and supplies) is available on our website.



Donate To Western North Carolina Flood Victims: Ways To Help

Manna FoodBank in Asheville



The organization’s warehouse was prepped prior to the storm.

Updates will be made available via the FoodBank’s website .

. There are many ways to get involved, volunteer, and donate - including online. Go here to give money to the Manna FoodBank online.

BeLoved Asheville



On-the-ground volunteers are collecting and distributing a wide array of supplies.

Cash donations can be sent via:

Venmo: BeLoved-Asheville

CashApp: $BeLovedAsheville

Zelle: 828-412-2054

BeLoved-Asheville $BeLovedAsheville 828-412-2054 Specific items are needed, including: food, bottled water, contractor-size trash bags, blankets, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby clothes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, shovels, brooms, gloves, coolers, propane, cook stoves, flashlights, batteries, fans, dehumidifiers, and generators.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver supplies. Truck owners and truck drivers are needed.

Drop-off and staging updates are available on the organization's social media pages. BeLoved Asheville is located at 32 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803.

For volunteer info and more, visit the organization's website.

Foothills Food Hub



Working to source water and shelf-stable goods to distribute in McDowell County.

Requesting monetary donations, which can be made online here.

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry



The ministry helped run and provide shelter in Asheville and is partnered with the Red Cross. Donations help pay for motel and food vouchers for local residents and long-term support for those displaced.

To help: Donate food, clothing, or funds at abccm.org/donations/ministry-fund/ .

Homeward Bound in Asheville



The organization provides supportive housing to the homeless community in Asheville and it distributed essentials and clothing as the storm approached.

For more information on year-round work and to donate, visit Homeward Bound’s website .

Mountain Projects



Historically the group has helped with emergency housing, including storm victims.

Plans and information on response to Hurricane Helene were not available as the group is based in Waynesville, which was hit with flooding.

For more, visit the organization’s website .

WNC Regional Livestock Center



Based in Canton, the livestock center is working to help farmers and animals who were affected by flooding. You can donate toward helping local farmers who need to buy feed for animals. The center also helps supply fencing and other essentials.

Contact: Yvonne Coburn with Civilian Disaster Response at 828-216-4496.

More information is available here .

American Red Cross of North Carolina



At the storm’s peak, the organization opened more than 15 shelter locations in Western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

You can volunteer to serve with the American Red Cross or you can donate blood, which assists medical facilities in responding to disasters.

You can make an online donation or give by texting Helene to 90999.

More information is available here .

Salvation Army of the Carolinas



The organization has historically worked to provide meals and support to residents and rescue personnel in WNC communities hard-hit by disasters.

For information on donating and more, visit the Salvation Army of the Carolinas’ page with Hurricane Helene updates .

Baptists on Mission



North Carolina Disaster Response volunteers will serve in communities as conditions allow. If you are interested in serving in flood recovery, chainsaw and temporary roof repair, you can volunteer on the organization’s website .

. Donations are accepted online and by check. Click here for more.

United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County



The non-profit helps residents connect to a wide array of resources via it's 2-1-1 hotline. The local United Way plans to help with immediate natural disaster response and long-term support for flood victims.

Donations can be made online here.

Samaritan’s Purse



The organization is responding to the High Country (northwestern North Carolina) and eastern Tennessee. The community of Boone, where Samaritan’s Purse, is based has been deeply impacted.

Volunteers are needed for deployment starting Sept. 30.

Donations are accepted online. Click here for more info.

North Carolina Community Foundation



The foundation’s disaster fund can be activated after natural disasters in the state.

Plans and information are pending. For more information, visit the website .

Operation Airdrop



The group is focusing operations on North Carolina after it aided Helene victims in Florida. Pilots and volunteers will deliver essential supplies and food to disaster-stricken areas in the mountains.

For more information, visit the website .

Foster Family Alliance of North Carolina



The organization plans to deliver items to flood victims in Western North Carolina.

Monetary contributions also will help relocate families with foster children to secure accommodations, such as hotels or AirBnBs.

Item drop-off locations will be announced on the group's Facebook page here.

To make an online donation, visit the alliance's website.

Democracy Green



Already on the ground in Cleveland, Rutherford, McDowell, Burke, and Watauga counties. Updates available on the group's Facebook page.

Volunteers are needed: Call 910-813-3757.

Supplies requested includes: water, non-perishable food, grills, charcoal briquettes and matches.

As of Sept. 29, the drop-off point for supplies was: The Swatchworks 453 Oakhurst Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205. (Call ahead for large deliveries).

Items accepted at the above address 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon-Thurs.

