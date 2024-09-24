Vance says Robinson's alleged 'black NAZI,' other comments are 'between him and the people of NC'

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance gave two speeches in Charlotte Monday evening. The first was about the immigration and the economy, and the second about his faith. But the biggest topic for Vance — and other Republicans — was Mark Robinson, the embattled Republican candidate for governor.

Vance usually takes questions from reporters at the end of his speeches. He does that, in part, to show that he is willing to engage with the press, and to set up a contrast with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who gives fewer interviews.

The first question Monday was asked by WBTV: Why wasn’t Robinson on stage with Vance, when he had been at many previous Trump/Vance events?

The issue is over CNN’s report last week that Robinson made numerous racially-charged and offensive comments in a pornographic website’s forum more than a decade ago. Robinson allegedly called himself a "black Nazi" and defended slavery, as well as reminiscing about peeping on women in a locker room shower when he was 14.

"Look, look, here’s my view on the lieutenant governor. First of all, what he said or didn’t say is ultimately between him and the people of North Carolina. The people of North Carolina are going to make that decision. Now, look I have seen some of the statements. I haven’t seen them all. Some of them are pretty gross to put it mildly," he said.

He then noted Robinson has denied making them.

"So I think (it's up) to Mark Robinson to make the case to the people of North Carolina that those weren’t his statements, and I’m going to let him make that case," he said, drawing cheers.

Several high-level Robinson campaign staffers quit over the weekend, along with many of his rank-and-file campaign workers. And Republicans are worried the scandal could hurt former President Trump’s chances in North Carolina — expected to be a close swing state — as well as other candidates down-ballot.

Michael Whatley, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and the former chair of the state Republican Party, spoke at Vance’s second event at the Freedom House Church.

"We need more men and women of faith in public office in North Carolina and across this country," he said. "And I’m not just talking about president and vice president. I’m talking about attorney general, and we’re going to have a great attorney general with Dan Bishop."

He then mentioned races for Congress. And then City Council members and county commissioners. He made no mention of the race for governor — despite Robinson’s outspoken and oft-voiced professions of his faith.

Luke Farley is the Republican candidate for labor commissioner. After the CNN story broke, Farley erased all photographs of himself with Robinson on social media.

When asked why, Farley said: "Social media speaks for itself, yeah."

Farley then said, "The comments in the CNN article were disgusting, and I don’t think they represent conservative principles. The lieutenant governor said he didn’t say those things. That’s up the voters to decide. I’m focused on my race for Labor Commissioner."

Only one Republican speaker brought up the scandal on his own.

That was U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, running for attorney general. He has been one of Robinson’s biggest supporters.

He cast the story as part of a larger effort by the media to bolster Democratic candidates. He said reporters had covered up President Joe Biden’s mental acuity, among other problems.

"And last week in North Carolina Democrats and allied media rolled out a meticulously timed and coordinated character assassination and immediately sent mailings, ads, broadcasts and posts smearing all Republicans by association while claiming the high ground," he said.

In a post on X after the event, Bishop echoed Vance, and said Robinson’s campaign and his issues are "between him and the people of North Carolina."

I’m focused on winning the Attorney General’s race.



As a matter of law, any decisions about how to proceed in the Governor’s race rest solely with Mark and are between him and the people of North Carolina. — Dan Bishop (@danbishopnc) September 24, 2024

Trump is scheduled to speak at a pipe manufacturer in Mint Hill Wednesday.