North Carolina public universities are eliminating 59 diversity, equity and inclusion positions

North Carolina public universities are eliminating 59 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions, along with other changes, as required under a recent UNC Board of Governor’s mandate.

“Some will say that the campuses went too far,” BOG General Counsel Andrew Tripp said during Wednesday’s meeting where board members approved campus plans. “Some will say that campuses didn't go far enough. It's ultimately the Board of Governors that will judge campuses compliance with the policy both now and in an ongoing fashion.”

In late April , UNC-Asheville’s Student Government Association and the UNCA Black Student Association held a rally on the quad on campus in front of Ramsey Library to voice their stance against the controversial proposal.

As previously reported by BPR , the BOG voted 22 to 2 in mid-April to pass the measure which eliminated or reduced DEI programs and personnel on all 16 UNC system campuses.

Officials contend the system's previous policy did not align with a change in a state statute , requiring public universities to have “institutional neutrality” when it comes to political issues.

Collectively the campuses will save just over $17 million by removing DEI initiatives, Tripp said. Changes and realignments of positions at Western Carolina University (WCU) and the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNCA) are estimated to save more than $400,000 combined.

UNC Board of Governors meeting materials

The BOG’s new policy required all UNC System campuses to certify their compliance by September 1. Here’s a look at what changes are coming to Western North Carolina schools in the UNC system.

At UNCA:



The position of Director of Multicultural Student Affairs will be realigned to the position of Associate Dean of Students.

The position Director of the Center for Diversity Education will be realigned to Educational Innovation and Engagement Coordinator.

Multicultural Affairs Department funding will be redirected to the Dean of Students for the Student Success Program Fund.

Center for Diversity Education’s multicultural support will be redirected to the Department of Education: Education, Innovation, and Outreach Account.

At WCU, the school’s position for Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) has been vacant for more than a year. The salary set aside for that position will be redirected as follows:



$147,880 to Academic Affairs for two positions to support students within the Division of Undergraduate Student Success.

$15,000 to the Division of Student Affairs.

$38,445 to the Chancellor’s Reserve Fund.

Tripp added this is an annual process.

“This board, the campus Administration, and because we're going to have them on the website. Anyone interested with access to the internet across North Carolina and beyond will continue to review these reports.”