Longtime Mecklenburg Rep. Kelly Alexander dies

NC Rep. Kelly Alexander died Friday, his family said. The longtime Mecklenburg County legislator was 75.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called Alexander "a true pillar of our community." Alexander, a Democrat, represented House District 107, covering much of northwest Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. He also previously served as president of the North Carolina NAACP, and directed the Alexander Funeral Home. He was first elected to the statehouse in 2008.

In a statement, Alexander's family said his death Friday morning "came as a shock to us" and asked for privacy as they plan a memorial service.

House Minority Leader Rep. Richard Reives said that Alexander was a mentor to him.

"He lived a true life of service," said Reives in a statement.