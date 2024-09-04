LIVESTREAM: Hear from Transylvania County candidates at forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

The Transylvania County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for candidates in the School Board race, as well as County Commission.

You can stream the event on our Facebook page or YouTube.

Candidates for the school board are: David Borman , Greg Cochran , Sara Green , Ruth Harris , Claudia Hawkins , Ricky Lambert .

Candidates for Transylvania County Commission are: Rik Emaus , Teresa K. McCall , Bryan O'Neill , Joe Smith , Larry L. Chapman , and Jason Robert Chappell.