LIVESTREAM: Hear from Transylvania County candidates at forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce
The Transylvania County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for candidates in the School Board race, as well as County Commission.
You can stream the event on our Facebook page or YouTube.
Candidates for the school board are: David Borman, Greg Cochran, Sara Green , Ruth Harris , Claudia Hawkins, Ricky Lambert.
Candidates for Transylvania County Commission are: Rik Emaus, Teresa K. McCall, Bryan O'Neill, Joe Smith, Larry L. Chapman, and Jason Robert Chappell.
Candidates for NC House District 119 are: Mark Burrows and Mike Clampitt. Clampitt was the only candidate not in attendance.
Candidates for NC Senate District 50 are: Kevin Corbin and Adam Tebrugge.