LIVESTREAM: Hear from Transylvania County candidates at forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

BPR News | By Gerard Albert III,
Jose Sandoval
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
Transylvania County Commission Chambers.
Courtesy
/
Transylvania County
Transylvania County Commission Chambers.

The Transylvania County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for candidates in the School Board race, as well as County Commission.

You can stream the event on our Facebook page or YouTube.

Candidates for the school board are: David Borman, Greg Cochran, Sara Green , Ruth Harris , Claudia Hawkins, Ricky Lambert.

Candidates for Transylvania County Commission are: Rik Emaus, Teresa K. McCall, Bryan O'Neill, Joe Smith, Larry L. Chapman, and Jason Robert Chappell.

Candidates for NC House District 119 are: Mark Burrows and Mike Clampitt. Clampitt was the only candidate not in attendance.
Candidates for NC Senate District 50 are: Kevin Corbin and Adam Tebrugge.
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert is the Western North Carolina rural communities reporter for BPR News.
See stories by Gerard Albert III
Jose Sandoval
Jose Sandoval is the afternoon host and reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Jose Sandoval