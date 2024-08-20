Basilica of St. Lawrence set to receive grant from NPS for help with repairs

The Basilica of St. Lawrence in downtown Asheville is set to receive a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS).

NPS announced in a press release today that $25.7 million total in Save America’s Treasures grants will help fund 59 projects aimed at preserving nationally significant sites and historic collections. The grants included projects in 26 states plus the District of Columbia.

The historic Basilica was designed and built in 1905 by architects R.S. Smith and Rafael Guastavino, according to the church’s website .

Guastavino, who was originally from Spain, came to Asheville to work on the Biltmore House in the mid-1890s.

A rough draft video from Aaslestad Preservation Consulting shows the Basilica. Courtesy of Peter Aaslestad.

Now, the more than 100-year-old Basilica is in need of repair to preserve the structure as the brick has deteriorated at a fast rate and the roof needs work, according to Mary Everist, president of the Basilica Preservation Fund.

“We had gotten an initial estimate for the repairs and it was supposed to be $2.5 million, and we actually raised $3 million towards that repair a couple years ago,” Everist explained.

“The architects came in again to do the full look at the project, it turns out it's going to need about $6.2 million to really do the absolute bare minimum of repairs…We have about $4.5 million in funding.”

According to Everist, the Basilica’s architects are in the planning phase and are hoping to submit the construction drawings to the city soon to begin full repairs in March 2025.

“The Save America’s Treasures program began 25 years ago and continues to enable communities across the United States to preserve and conserve their nationally significant historic properties and collections,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams in the press release today.

“It’s fitting to celebrate this milestone anniversary through a wide range of projects that help to pass the full history of America and its people down to future generations.”