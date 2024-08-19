Shuttered Western North Carolina furniture factory reopens under new management

A Western North Carolina furniture factory that closed last year is reopening under new ownership, almost a year after the original owner filed for bankruptcy.

Georgia-based Surya has resumed production of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture pieces in the town of Taylorsville in Alexander County, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Founded in 1989, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, named for the company co-founder and his longtime partner, earned global praise for its sleek, modern designs. But workers arrived at the plant late last August to padlocked gates and a sign that read "Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations." In a bankruptcy petition filed in September, the company said it shut down after it failed to receive promised funding from PNC Bank. Twenty-five retail stores in the U.S. and Canada also closed.

Surya, a home furnishings company based in Georgia, acquired the plant a few months later. It promised to reopen the factory in 2024 and "to reintroduce the brand as a trade-only partner, accessible to leading interior designers and design-driven retailers. Classic MG+BW designs and quality will be preserved and celebrated under Surya’s stewardship.” Fifty Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams pieces are now available through Surya's website, with a full re-launch of the product set to begin this fall.

Surya CEO Satya Tiwari said he's committed to the brand and the Taylorsville plant long term.

“We are not thinking about how we maximize Mitchell Gold over the next six months or 12 months — it’s about the next 20, 30 years,” Tiwari told the Business of Home podcast earlier this year.

At its peak, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams employs about 700 people at the Taylorsville plant. It's not clear how many will be rehired under Surya's ownership. Co-founder and namesake Mitchell Gold said he supports the purchase and will serve as an advisor to Surya’s leadership.