Sheetz to open first Asheville-area store in mid-August

Sheetz is coming to Western North Carolina.

The popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain already has more than 100 stores in North Carolina – and next week, it’s opening its first location in the western part of the state.

The store is located at 5440 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, near I-26. A grand opening will be held Thursday, August 15, with free coffee and soda available to customers beginning at 8 a.m., followed by a prize giveaway at 9 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

Like all other Sheetz locations, the Hendersonville store will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The company plans to open several more Western North Carolina locations in the coming years, according to WLOS.

The opening comes as Wawa, Sheetz’s chief rival, is entering the North Carolina market. The state’s first Wawa opened in May in Kill Devil Hills, with more locations expected in Elizabeth City, Wilson, Rocky Mount and Greenville.