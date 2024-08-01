Murphy bicycle ride celebrates 25th anniversary of Mountains to Coast Ride

Twenty-five years ago the 563-mile Mountains to Coast Bicycle tour kicked off in Cherokee County.

That original tour in 1999 was held over two weeks and stretched from Murphy to Manteo with over 500 riders. This weekend, cycling enthusiasts will celebrate the anniversary with the Cycle NC ride event in the mountains.

The Cycle NC ride is hosted in part by nonprofit North Carolina Amateur Sports and Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association (SABA). SABA – with about 160 members in Cherokee and Clay counties as well as nearby counties, including some in Georgia – includes mountain and road bikers who also help maintain many of the local biking trails. President Rod Fortney says he moved to the region because of the biking opportunities.

The upcoming event, he said, will highlight recreational options in the region.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to share our great roads that we have here for cycling and to bring other people to Murphy. To me it feels like a lot of people talk about Western North Carolina and it's like for them it stops at Asheville or just beyond - we're truly Western North Carolina,” said Fortney.

Courtesy of Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association on Tusquittee Rd in Clay County.

Biking has increased in popularity as an outdoor activity since the first Mountains to Coast ride. Fortney says that he has seen an increase in local biking trails in the last 15 years that he’s lived in Cherokee County.

In 2010, the town of Murphy started to open the Piney Knob Trail System which sits on more than 700 acres of Murphy Watershed property. SABA helps maintain about 13 miles of biking trails in Piney Knob. SABA also developed over 20 miles of trails near Lake Chatuge with the U.S. Forest Service and the Clay County Communities Revitalization Association. The Jackrabbit Trail System is located on a peninsula on the North Carolina/Georgia border.

“It grows every year as far as the number of participants and what's great about the trails is they're for hikers and bikers,” said Fortney.

Director of Murphy Downtown Development Laura Lachance agrees that there are more opportunities for bikers and outdoor recreation in the area than there were in 1999.

“Overall I think there is an increasing understanding that recreation is a big part of quality of life here in the area. Piney Knob didn’t exist back in 1999, the Murphy Riverwalk (downtown trail) didn't exist. And I think there probably weren’t that many road cyclists back in 1999 in this area, definitely compared to today,” said Lachance.

The Murphy Riverwalk is a four-mile trail downtown which opened in 2023.

Lachance says that outdoor recreation is a part of the town’s economic development plan.

“We've got a vision for our Main Street Community and a big part of that vision is outdoor recreation. So because people either move here or they visit here because of outdoor recreation, we need to embrace that in what we do,” said Lachance, who is also the Main Street coordinator.

Lachance and other local leaders are excited about the about 300 people who will be coming to participate in the weekend-long ride.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Cycle North Carolina back to where it all began in 1999! Hosting the 2024 Mountain Ride brings not just hundreds of enthusiastic cyclists, but also their energy, camaraderie, and economic boost to our vibrant mountain town,” Murphy Mayor Tim Radford said in a press release. “Seeing Murphy's streets buzzing with life, showcasing our stunning scenery and Southern hospitality, will be pure joy. We extend a warm Cherokee County welcome to every rider, and can't wait to cheer them on as they explore our hidden gems and experience the magic of Murphy."

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride will have support vehicles to help cyclists and there will be rest stops set up every 10-20 miles along each route for riders to rest and explore the area.

Courtesy of Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association (SABA) Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association riders in downtown Hayesville. The Clay County town is a rest stop on Saturday during the Mountain Ride.

Riders will make their way to Peachtree, Andrews, Brasstown and Hayesville as part of three optional rides each day that range in distance from 16 to 63 miles. On the opening night there will be a 16-mile “warm-up” ride from Murphy toward the Marble community.

The three-day event starts on Friday. Fortney welcomes riders to register for the weekend or just for a day-ride. Registration is open online or available day-of.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is presented by Retire North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: BODYARMOR, Truist, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, New Belgium Brewing Company and the N.C. Department of Transportation. The event is also supported by the Town of Murphy, the Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association (SABA), Cherokee County and the Cherokee County Chamber.

Clay County Sheriff’s office shared a map of the race on social media warning drivers to be alert for cyclists on back roads.

The Mountain Ride is one of three rides hosted by Cycle NC this year. The Coastal Ride was hosted in Washington, North Carolina in April. In October, a week-long Mountains to Coast Ride will start in Spruce Pine and end at Ocean Isle Beach.