Great Smoky dispensary announces date for public recreational marijuana sales in Cherokee

The Eastern Band of Cherokee will start selling recreational marijuana to anyone 21 and over on September 7, leaders announced Thursday.

“Are you ready to be part of history,” asks the Great Smoky Cannabis social media post, which says sales that day will start at 10 a.m.

No additional details have been posted on the dispensary’s website.

The dispensary started selling recreational marijuana to members of federally recognized tribes on July 4 after the Eastern Band of Cherokee Tribal Council approved updates to the Cherokee Codes to allow marijuana sale in June.

Last year more than two-thirds of tribal members voted to expand to recreational use and sale. That built on a 2021 voter referendum approving the sale of medical marijuana.

The Great Smoky Dispensary opened its doors for medical marijuana sales in April as the first marijuana dispensary in North Carolina.

It is unlawful for anyone under 21 years old to possess marijuana or to sell, give or transfer marijuana to those who are underage, on the Qualla Boundary. Outside the Cherokee nation, marijuana possession remains illegal in North Carolina.

During this year’s opening of the dispensary, Qualla Enterprises’ Forrest Parker said he is looking forward to what this means for the future of the young people on the Boundary.

“This project has changed the trajectory of their lives forever. It will be a conduit to social, economic, medicinal and spiritual growth unlike anything in this region. For me, that’s a driving force for this company and, as long as I’m involved, I guarantee it will continue to put people first,” Parker said.

In June, Parker estimated that recreational marijuana sales for the general public would happen between 60-75 days after the ordinance was ratified by Tribal Council.

Since federally recognized tribal members were able to purchase recreational marijuana starting in July this September start date is on target with Parker’s original plans.

The Great Smoky Cannabis dispensary is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Monday and Tuesday. Online orders can be placed throughout the week.