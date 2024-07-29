Hope was in the air for Venezuela's election, but it ended in dispute and uncertainty

CARACAS, Venezuela — After months of obstacles, doubt and theories, Venezuela's election finally happened. But Venezuelans awoke Monday to a tense outcome where President Nicolás Maduro and his chief opponents are both claiming victory.

In the lead-up to Sunday's election day, anticipation was high all over the country. Venezuelans lined up outside voting centers starting as early as 10 p.m. the night before. After years of perceived apathy, there was a drive and hope in the air that brought large numbers of Venezuelans out to the polls.

This presidential election came after nearly a decade of socio-political crisis — hyperinflation, repression and violence — that's led to an exodus of more than 7 million citizens. United Nations agencies have called it the "second-largest displacement in the world." In that time, the country has experienced national protest movements and heavy crackdowns, multiple coup and assassination attempts, and an opposition effort to form an internationally recognized parallel government outside the Maduro administration.

Lexi Parra for NPR / People attend the closing campaign in Caracas of President Nicolás Maduro, where stages were set up all over the city, and people were bussed in from various states of the country on Thursday; Isaac Pavique, 22, poses for a portrait during a community opposition rally in the La Vega neighborhood of Caracas on Wednesday. While many people his age have left the country, Pavique hopes he can stay and fight for a better future. His shirt reads “Return home,” referencing a talking point of María Corina Machado, opposition leader, in relation to the mass exodus of millions of Venezuelans in the past decade.

This election has posed one of Maduro's greatest challenges. The main political opposition leader, María Corina Machado, had won primaries in January, but the authorities did not recognize the vote and the Maduro-supported Supreme Court barred her from running for president. Months later, after failed attempts at other replacements, the opposition eventually named a little-known diplomat as its candidate: Edmundo González.

Machado still toured the country — by car, as she has also been barred from air travel — bringing out large crowds in even the smallest towns to garner excitement around González’s campaign, with the candidate himself often appearing too.

The government trailed right behind her: blocking off key roads, even detaining local restaurant owners who served her team. Authorities also planned rallies for Maduro at the same time and place. Dozens of opposition activists have been arrested in recent months. Despite these tactics, Machado always managed to arrive — by car, motorcycle or foot — to greet the crowds. People stretched their arms out, screaming “Help us, María!”

Lexi Parra for NPR / Residents wave a T-shirt with the name of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in support of a campaign march in La Vega, a neighborhood of Caracas, on Wednesday.

Lexi Parra for NPR / People attend the closing campaign of President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, where stages were set up all over the city, and people were bussed in from various states of the country, on Thursday.

NPR traveled with Machado to Barquisimeto, a city in northwestern Venezuela, en route to a rally in the country's second-largest city of Maracaibo just days before the campaign closing. Her team stopped in a neighborhood to fill up their cars’ tanks — a tedious process, funneling gas from containers they traveled with through a plastic tube — and to rescue a truck that had been vandalized by pro-government supporters the week before. Word spread quickly that Machado was coming, and residents gathered for the chance to greet her. Two sisters asked her to sign their Venezuelan flag. The teenagers, who asked not to be named in this story, said they’d received threats because of their support for the opposition.

Lexi Parra for NPR / Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado (right) makes a stop in a neighborhood in the city Barquisimeto on her way to Maracaibo, Venezuela's second-largest city, for a political rally in support of opposition candidate Edmundo González Tuesday morning. While her team refuels their vehicles, residents come out for the chance to meet Machado in person days before the election.

With the exodus of many Venezuelans, migration was at the forefront during the campaign. Maduro blamed politicians like Machado for supporting U.S. sanctions against Venezuelan economic sectors and officials, which he said forced many people to leave the country.

On the other side, Machado has coined the slogan “Volver a Casa,” which means "return home," referencing a collective desire in the growing diaspora. Eduany Pravda, 19, wore a shirt with this slogan to a local opposition rally in the Caracas neighborhood of La Vega earlier this week. “I’ve lived with my brother since I was 14,” she explained, tearing up. “Our parents had to leave for Colombia, to take care of us.”

And while Machado has brought a renewed energy to the political landscape, there is a common sentiment that if change doesn’t happen now, people will leave.

Lexi Parra for NPR / A local organizer passes out informational materials on how to vote in the Venezuelan presidential election through residents' doors, during an opposition march in La Vega, Caracas.

Following numerous negotiations, Maduro’s government promised “fair and free elections.” But his critics said that last-minute rule changes and a confusing ballot undermined how “fair” they would actually be. All across the country, Maduro’s face was plastered on posters and billboards. The main opposition candidate, González, enjoyed no such publicity. Lesser-known opposition candidates were granted some access to such marketing.

Local community organizers went door to door to help people understand the ballot — on which Maduro appeared 13 times, for each party that had endorsed his candidacy. Both Maduro and the opposition held their closing campaign events in Caracas on Thursday. Maduro’s event was scheduled for 12 hours with stages set up in various central points of the city. Local artists performed on the stages, with percussionists like Tambor Changó, from the city of Barinas, setting up dancing circles in the arts district, and emcees playing songs from the late President Chávez’s previous campaigns. All led to Maduro’s appearance at Bolívar Avenue downtown, which filled up with people. Hundreds of buses lined the side streets, as attendees were brought in from all over the country.

Maryelis Bolívar de Flores, 65, held up her Maduro sign with pride as she told NPR, “I love my president. He’s the only president who cares about us — the people, the poor, hardworking people.”

Lexi Parra for NPR / Augustin Rodilla attends the closing campaign of President Nicolás Maduro; A woman adorned with the Venezuelan flag waits outside the Andrés Bello school to vote in Caracas on Sunday.

That same afternoon, Machado and González drove from their Vente Venezuela party's headquarters to Las Mercedes, an area on the city’s east side, on a float. As they made their way, people got out of their cars in the middle of intersections to wave and take pictures. Motorcyclists joined the caravan. When they arrived at the main avenue, the streets were also full. The caravan was literally pushed along by supporters in the crowd, stopping every few feet, as people ran up to give a flag, a rosary or another sentimental item to Machado.

At both rallies, the crowds joined their candidates in singing the national anthem — a sight that signaled that, on Election Day, people would vote for their country.

With that, the electoral process began.

Lexi Parra for NPR / Crowds cram the streets for President Nicolás Maduro's closing campaign event in Caracas on Thursday.

Lexi Parra for NPR / People attend the closing campaign event of opposition candidate Edmundo González, with party leader María Corina Machado, in Las Mercedes, a neighborhood of Caracas, on Thursday. While the streets were not officially closed off, people filled the streets and stopped traffic to support the pair.

National Electoral Council officials, local electoral overseers and volunteer witnesses worked to facilitate the voting process. Many were on high alert because of the stakes. Various local news sources and citizen journalists recorded irregularities and intimidation tactics in voting centers across the country. At the Andrés Bello school in Caracas, 15 men in unmarked black jackets tried to block access to the voting center, The New York Times reported.

Rosa Cova, 60 years old and recovering from surgery, told NPR after casting her ballot in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, “This is our last chance to get out of this mess.”

Lexi Parra for NPR / People vote in the Venezuelan presidential elections at the Andrés Bello school in Caracas on Sunday.

In some voting centers, machines malfunctioned. At others, colectivos — armed, pro-government groups — were present and provocative. Still, people stood their ground to vote. And after the centers closed, groups of citizens went to exercise their right to be present during the counting of the vote. Police forces were prepared for conflict, equipped with riot shields. In various places, they temporarily used their shields to keep everyday citizens out of the voting center. The people didn’t leave, and the vote was counted.

Lexi Parra for NPR / Maryelis Bolivar de Flores, 65, attends the closing campaign of President Nicolás Maduro; Orlando Pineda holds his stool outside the Andrés Bello school in Caracas on Sunday. He has already voted and is waiting for his wife. “This has to change,” he said.

By 12:30 a.m., the count reached what the National Electoral Council declared an irreversible win for Maduro — but the opposition disputes this.

In a statement, Machado said “Edmundo Gónzalez won this election. We know this. In every state, we know it. We know what happened today,” citing irregularities that bring the results into question.

Lexi Parra for NPR / Election workers clap as the final person in the line votes at the Cristo Rey school voting center in Caracas' Altamira neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Those in line for Table 11 had been waiting since 6 a.m. to vote and, due to technical error with the voting machine, were drastically delayed.

Lexi Parra for NPR / People prepare to vote in the Venezuelan presidential elections early in the morning on Sunday, in the capital city of Caracas. This voting center in Gato Negro, Catia, is where President Maduro cast his ballot. All over the country, people began waiting in lines outside their voting centers as early as 10 p.m. the night before.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the votes must be "counted fairly and transparently" and that "the international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly."

With the results in dispute, what lies ahead is uncertain. If people take to the streets, they are aware of the history of protests being squashed by repressive government forces and arbitrary detentions.

Despite what may unfold in the next few days, the fight for a change has been reignited.

Lexi Parra for NPR / A billboard shows the faces of late President Hugo Chávez and incumbent President Nicolás Maduro and says “Time for loyalty,” on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday morning.

For now, it is clear that Maduro is not ready to leave the Miraflores Palace.

Lexi Parra is a documentary photographer based out of New York City and Caracas. You can see more of her work on LexiParra.com or on Instagram, at @lexigraceparra.

Photos edited by JuliAnna Patino. Text edited by Zach Thompson.

