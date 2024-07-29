© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte Water wants to transfer more water from the Catawba to the Rocky River basin

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:39 AM EDT
Surface water from Lake Norman and Mountain Island Lake (pictured above) is used in the Charlotte area. Some of that water is then discharged into the Rocky River Basin, which includes the eastern part of Mecklenburg County.
Charlotte Water
Surface water from Lake Norman and Mountain Island Lake (above) is used in the Charlotte area. Some of that water is then discharged into the Rocky River Basin, which includes the eastern part of Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte Water is requesting permission to increase the amount of water it can transfer from the Catawba River Basin to the Rocky River Basin. The utility is hosting its final public meeting Monday night before submitting an application to state regulators.

Charlotte Water is the state’s largest utility, serving just over 1 million people. The utility can currently transfer up to 33 million gallons per day from the Catawba River Basin to the Rocky River Basin. This is the largest cap granted by any interbasin transfer certificate in the state.

Surface water from Lake Norman and Mountain Island Lake is used in the Charlotte area. Some of that water is then discharged into the Rocky River Basin, which includes the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. Charlotte Water wants to increase the maximum amount of water it can discharge into the Rocky River Basin by an undetermined amount.

The current permit, issued in 2002, set a cap expected to serve Charlotte Water until 2030.

This would not impact the amount of water the utility can draw from the Catawba.

The final public meeting will begin tonight at 6 p.m. in Rock Hill at Dutchman Creek Middle School. A virtual option is also available.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner