NC Democrats praise Biden's decision to quit the race

North Carolina’s seven congressional Democrats all praised President Biden after he announced Sunday he will not run for reelection.

But fewer of them immediately backed Vice President Kamala Harris as being the Democratic nominee, while the party continued to coalesce in a race that's been abruptly upended with just over 100 days until the election.

Before Biden decided against running, 30 members of Congress had said publicly that he should withdraw. None was from North Carolina.

After the president’s announcement, tributes poured in from the state’s delegation.

Charlotte Rep. Jeff Jackson, who is running for North Carolina attorney general, said Biden’s act is "so profoundly rare that it deepens the honor of the presidency, not just the president."

Alma Adams, also from Charlotte, wrote on social media that "the Biden-Harris Administration has been one of the most successful, most accomplished presidential administrations."

I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race. My sincere prayers are with him and his family as I continue to focus on fighting for eastern North Carolina. — Don Davis (@DonDavisNC) July 21, 2024

Deborah Ross, of Raleigh, called on the party to "unite behind Kamala Harris." She was joined hours later by Rep. Kathy Manning, of Greensboro, who said she backs Harris as well.

In South Carolina, influential Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn also said he’s backing Harris.

North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper — who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick — said Biden had cemented his legacy as among the nation’s finest presidents. He also endorsed Harris for president.

Kamala Harris should be the next President. I’ve known @VP going back to our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) July 21, 2024

North Carolina Republicans said if Biden isn’t able to run, he should resign the presidency now. Rep. Dan Bishop, who is running against Jackson for attorney general, asked on X, "How can he remain president?"