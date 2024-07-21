© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NC Democrats praise Biden's decision to quit the race

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published July 21, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
Joe Biden
Gage Skidmore
/
Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)
President Joe Biden.

North Carolina’s seven congressional Democrats all praised President Biden after he announced Sunday he will not run for reelection.

But fewer of them immediately backed Vice President Kamala Harris as being the Democratic nominee, while the party continued to coalesce in a race that's been abruptly upended with just over 100 days until the election.

Before Biden decided against running, 30 members of Congress had said publicly that he should withdraw. None was from North Carolina.

After the president’s announcement, tributes poured in from the state’s delegation.

Charlotte Rep. Jeff Jackson, who is running for North Carolina attorney general, said Biden’s act is "so profoundly rare that it deepens the honor of the presidency, not just the president."

Alma Adams, also from Charlotte, wrote on social media that "the Biden-Harris Administration has been one of the most successful, most accomplished presidential administrations."

Deborah Ross, of Raleigh, called on the party to "unite behind Kamala Harris." She was joined hours later by Rep. Kathy Manning, of Greensboro, who said she backs Harris as well.

In South Carolina, influential Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn also said he’s backing Harris.

North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper — who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick — said Biden had cemented his legacy as among the nation’s finest presidents. He also endorsed Harris for president.

North Carolina Republicans said if Biden isn’t able to run, he should resign the presidency now. Rep. Dan Bishop, who is running against Jackson for attorney general, asked on X, "How can he remain president?"

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
