The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to present "Color Currents” a bold, bright and refreshing take on watercolors by local artists Elizabeth Sheats and Maya Murano.

Visit the Gallery at 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington (3rd floor) Monday - Friday from 10am - 3pm or join us for a Fourth Friday reception Friday, July 26 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, August 23 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception . Meet the artists, view their fabulous work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff.

We are grateful to Jan Brewington and Dram Tree Realty for sponsoring the 4th Friday Receptions at the MC Erny Gallery.

About the Artists:

Maya Murano is an award-winning, professional watercolor artist who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. She originally grew up in Oberlin, Ohio, but moved to Wilmington, NC in 2011. Growing up, Maya spent a great deal of time outside, either playing in creeks, mud, building fairy houses or picking fresh ingredients from the gardens. All these things combined definitely have informed her body of work through the years. By working in watercolors, and many other non-toxic and environmentally friendly art mediums, Maya strives to have her art be as earth friendly when possible. Many of her paintings and custom gift items focus on produce, organic shapes and nature’s bounty. You can find her work in galleries, restaurants and private collections throughout the southeast.

Elizabeth Sheats is a Wilmington, North Carolina native who enjoys painting in watercolor and acrylic. With her background in interior design, she loves helping people find art that suits their style, often acting as a “matchmaker” for her clients and the artists she knows. Nature influences the colors, textures, and motifs of Elizabeth’s art and interiors. She enjoys blending old and new and isn't afraid to spice up her artwork with bright colors and the unexpected. In recent collections, she is inspired by hundreds-year-old alleys of live oaks that she finds breathtakingly beautiful. They often form natural shadowy tunnels with a light at the end--a beacon of hope for Elizabeth that she conveys to the viewer, making her pieces uplifting and encouraging to all.

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located at 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington on the third floor.