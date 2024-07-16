Greensboro prepares to host Junior Olympics

Greensboro is gearing up to welcome thousands of athletes and visitors to the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games.

This will be the third time the Gate City hosts the games following successful runs in 2019 and 2022. Officials say the eight-day competition is expected to draw about 40,000 visitors, including athletes, their families, coaches, and spectators.

According to a news release, the Junior Olympics is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S. Track and field is the main draw, with other events including wrestling, karate, swimming, basketball, and field hockey.

Henri Fourrier is President and CEO of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau. He says the games are a prestigious event to have on the city’s resume.

"Not only is it bringing $49 million to our community over the length of the competition, but it keeps us in the sites of other organizing committees and organizations to hold their competitions," says Fourrier.

The AAU Junior Olympics will be held July 24 through August 3 at multiple locations in the Triad. Fourrier says the event is scheduled to return to Greensboro two more times.