What you need to know for Copa América semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia

Charlotte will host the Copa América semifinal match between Colombia and Uruguay on Wednesday, July 10 at Bank of America Stadium, with kickoff at 8 p.m.

While Charlotte is no stranger to international soccer, it is the Queen City's first time hosting Copa América. The United States hasn't hosted this tournament since 2016.

And this match is much anticipated, as both South American nations have stood out as favorites in this tournament. Colombia earned its spot in the final four with a 5-0 win against Panama, while Uruguay beat powerhouse Brazil on penalties. During the group stage, both teams were top of their respective groups.

The fixture also boasts several superstar players that will attract many fans. Colombia has former Real Madrid player James Rodríguez, who has six goal contributions. His national teammate, Liverpool player Luis Díaz, has two goals.

On Uruguay’s side, Díaz’s club teammate, Darwin Núñez, has scored two goals in five games. Real Madrid player Federico Valverde and Barcelona player Ronald Araújo have also been important to Uruguay’s success, although the latter might not be available for this match due to injury.

A Charlotte FC spokesperson says very few tickets are left and a full house is expected. Bank of America Stadium has a capacity of 74,500.



Road closures

In anticipation of the match, there will be several uptown road closures on July 10.

Starting at 9 a.m., the following will be closed:



Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church and Mint Street

South Mint Street between West Morehead and South Graham Street

Starting at 4 p.m., the following will be closed:

Mint Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard

Starting at 5 p.m., the following will be closed:

Graham Street, right southbound lane between 4th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard

1st Street between Mint and Church Streets

Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street

South Church Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street

Starting at 9:30 p.m., the following will be closed:

Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church and College Streets

Graham Street, both southbound lanes between Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard and West 6th Street

West Morehead Street, both westbound lanes between Church Street and Mint Street

Transportation

There are multiple parking lots close to the stadium. Spots for Lot 2 can be reserved here and will open around 5 p.m., three hours before kickoff. Spots for other lots can be reserved here.

Charlotte FC Charlotte FC estimates more than 30,000 parking spots within a 10-15 minute walking distance of Bank of America stadium.

For those using Uber, Lyft and other rideshare services, the designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up spot is at the corner of Third and Church Streets next to Romare Bearden Park.

Fans and attendees can also catch a ride on the LYNX Blue Line; Carson, Stonewall and Convention Center stops are all within blocks of the stadium. There is parking at seven park-and-ride lots along the line.

Layna Hong / WFAE

The losing team will return to Charlotte, as Bank of America Stadium will host the Copa América third-place match on July 13. They will face either Canada or Argentina, who are playing their semifinal match in New Jersey on Tuesday, July 9.

Charlotte FC has more information for attendees here.

Those at home can tune into Fox Sports on TV or via stream.