Random and deadly: CMPD investigating string of related shootings in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings after a deadly 24 hours in Charlotte, including a string of what officials described as apparently related, random shootings.

On Tuesday at around 1 am CMPD said five random, related shootings occurred within 30 minutes of each other.

Two of the shootings involved cyclists and two victims were driving a vehicle. Two of the victims were struck by gunfire but are recoverine, while one was killed. One person was shot at but not injured.

It started in the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue. That's where police say a person driving northbound was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle they had passed. Minutes later, police said a bicyclist was shot at, but not hit, nearby at Lasalle Street and Newland Road.

Then, a driver reported their car was struck by gunfire on Lasalle Street near I-77. The driver wasn't injured.

Two minutes after that, someone in a vehicle fired shots at a group of people standing nearby in the 2100 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. A woman was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

And just before 1:30 a.m., someone riding a bicycle was shot and injured on Hilary Circle, off Nations Ford Road.

Police believe all of the shootings are linked, and the victims were targeted at random. They have no vehicle or suspect description, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington said residents in those can expect an uptick in patrols — and should keep their eyes open.

“You're going to see the police out there. Secondly, I mean, I think we have to be vigilant,” Arrington said.

“That’s all the time, but maybe a little extra vigilant in making sure you're aware of your surroundings and, you know, if you don't have to be out in the middle of the night, you know, maybe skip that until we can get this resolved," she said.

Arrington also said there is a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about the shootings.

Three other fatal shootings were reported Monday, and one more Tuesday afternoon. Arrington said those do not appear to be related to the string of shootings early Tuesday:



At 5:30 a.m. Monday, police found a vehicle disabled in the 7300 block of Rea Road. Inside, they found a victim with a gunshot wound, identified as Derrick Byas, 36, who died at the scene. No other information was released.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Cinnabay Drive. They found Daniel Gomez, 37, dead of a gunshot wound. Luis Gonzalez, 62, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

At 9 p.m. Monday, police found Lamarcus Jackson, 29, and one other person shot on Parker Drive. Both were taken to the hospital, where Jackson died. No other information was released.

And on Tuesday afternoon, one person was dropped off at Atrium Health's hospital in University City with injuries and pronounced dead. No other information was released Tuesday.

WFAE's Ely Portillo contributed.