Gastonia launches its on-demand rideshare service

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
City of Gastonia
A GoGastonia rideshare vehicle.

The city of Gastonia has launched a new rideshare service to replace its bus system with an Uber-style app for local residents to use within the city.

The new on-demand rideshare GoGastonia is available to customers Monday. The new system eliminates the entire fixed-route bus transit system and passengers can order a ride anywhere in Gastonia.

The service launched with a fleet of 14 Honda Odyssey minivans operated by Via, a private company.

Transportation Director Randi Gates said the decision to axe the bus system was in part financial and due to declining ridership.

“I had to look at our existing ridership and what that means as far as how many riders are on the buses across the six routes, each vehicle hour,” said Gates. “And so we're really only seeing an average of about seven passengers per hour over the system.”

The service will cost $2 one-way for adults. For the elderly, the price is reduced to $1 and children under 5 ride for free with an adult. Gates said riders can use the app or their phone to book a trip.

The GoGastonia app is live in the app stores for Apple and Android devices.

The service will operate Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Users who register an account through the app or by phone, and book their first ride within the first month of service, will receive 10 free rides. The additional rides do not expire.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
