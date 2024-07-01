© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CMPD officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:40 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said an officer died from a self inflicted gunshot wound in south Charlotte on Monday.

CMPD officers rushed to Steele Creek Road south of the airport early Monday afternoon. They found officer Brent Simpson in a wooded area, with a gunshot wound. Simpson was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Simpson was a K-9 officer who worked with his dog, Levi, for the past six years. He served on the force since 2006.

Police determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.  During a press conference, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings expressed grief and pointed to how the  job can impact officers’ mental health

"It's a very sad day for our department. It also stresses the fact of the importance that we talk about every day when it comes to the mental health of our officers and the fact that they see and do things that normal people don't see and do and see. And that takes a toll," he said.

CMPD did not release details of what led up to the shooting. It’s the latest tragedy for CMPD. Four law enforcement officers, including CMPD officer Joshua Eyer, were shot and killed in a gunfight a little over two months ago.
