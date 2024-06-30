Sunday Puzzle: Word pairs that start and end the same

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a pair of related words that start with the same letter and end with the same letter.

Ex.] Name two 5-letter rocks starting with S and ending with E --> SLATE, SHALE

Name two 6-letter numbers starting with T and ending with Y Name two 8-letter countries starting with C and ending with A Name two 6-letter elements on the periodic table starting with S and ending with R Name two 4-letter musical instruments starting with L and ending with E Name two 7-letter outdoor games starting with C and ending with T Name two 7-letter large birds starting with P and ending with N Name two 5-letter dances starting with S and ending with A Name two 6-letter M.L.B. teams starting with A and ending with S Name two 11-letter relatives starting with G and ending with R



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Laura Kozma, of South River, N.J. Name a famous film actor of the past (4,6). Swap the second and third letters of the first name to name a color. Change the third letter of the last name to get another color. What actor is it?

Challenge answer: Gary Cooper --> gray, copper

Winner: Jean Haddock of Louisburg, North Carolina

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a state capital. Remove its first two letters, and you can rearrange the rest to name something in two words that you might find while beachcombing in that state. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by WEDNESDAY, July 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.



Copyright 2024 NPR