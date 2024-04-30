Police begin arresting protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill

The UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine said more than two dozen protesters were arrested beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The group has called for the university to divest itself and the university endowment from any investments that benefit Israel.

Protesters set up an encampment over the weekend, following similar encampment protests at universities around the nation. University officials told the protesters, which include students from neighboring universities as well, they were in violation of university policy.

The protesters took down the encampment at first, but then set back up on Sunday. University officials again told them they were in violation of campus policy and faced possible arrests.