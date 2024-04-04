From 'Overwatch' to 'DesiQuest': Actor Anjali Bhimani brings South Asian culture to gaming media

Actor Anjali Bhimani may be best known for voicing the hero Symmetra in the popular online game “Overwatch.” But she has lent her talents to many more projects, including “Ms. Marvel” and “Fallout.”

We spoke to her about diversifying games media right after the season finale of her “Dungeons & Dragons” show “DesiQuest,” which features an all-South Asian main cast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

