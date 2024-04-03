© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
A conversation with new Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb

BPR News | By Helen Chickering
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:42 PM EDT
Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb at the BPR studios in downtown Asheville.
Helen Chickering
Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb at the BPR studios in downtown Asheville.

Just over a month into his role as the new chief of the Asheville Police Department, Mike Lamb sat down with Helen Chickering in the BPR studios, where they talked about his Asheville upbringing, priorities for the department, the staffing shortage, the city's first homicide of the year, drones and more.

Lamb, who has been with the Asheville Police force since 1998, took over as interim chief following David Zack’s departure in December 2023. He is the sixth officer to lead the department in the last two decades.
