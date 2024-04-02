© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors continue fight for reparations in court

Published April 2, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT
Lady Freedom of Birmingham, Alabama, leans on a plaque as she visits a memorial for the Tulsa Race Massacre near the historic Greenwood district. (John Locher/AP)
A fight in court continues over the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 when a mob of white people killed as many as 300 Black Tulsa residents and burned a thriving Black neighborhood and business district to the ground. The last two survivors of the massacre are in court fighting for reparations for the victims’ families.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Deon Osborne, who is writing for the Oklahoma Eagle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

