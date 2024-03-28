Baltimore bridge workers: 2 bodies recovered, others presumed dead after collapse

We’re learning more about the six workers who were part of the overnight construction crew fixing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed Tuesday. Divers have recovered the bodies of two, and officials say the other 4 are presumed dead. Two were members of the Maryland immigrant advocacy group CASA.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with George Escobar, chief of programs and services at CASA.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.