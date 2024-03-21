© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
How engaged are North Carolina college students in the 2024 election?

WUNC | By Rusty Jacobs
Published March 21, 2024 at 8:46 AM EDT
Amani Jones said she thinks it's important for young people like her to get involved in elections.

Jones, from Greensboro, is a sophomore at North Carolina Central University in Durham. On a recent sunny day as she headed towards NCCU's student union, Jones said voting is especially important with abortion rights on the line.

"And stuff like that for women, we ain't going to have no rights," Jones warned.

But when asked if she was registered and ready to take part in this year's elections, Jones replied: "Well, when I looked it up it said that I wasn't registered, so I'm not sure."

Fortunately for Jones, there is time to sort things out for this year's general election.

As a voting bloc, college students are critical but hard to track, according to Western Carolina University Political Science Professor Chris Cooper.

"They move a lot, they don't answer their phones, their emails may change frequently," Cooper said.

College students 'could be a difference maker'

North Carolina will likely have tight races up and down the ballot this year: governor, state attorney general, and president, not to mention a handful of legislative races that could determine whether Republicans hold a simple or veto-proof majority in the North Carolina General Assembly.

"If somebody can finally figure out how to crack the nut of how to get college students to turn out it could be a difference maker," Cooper said.

In 2020, 60% of registered voters 18 to 25 turned out in North Carolina, compared to 82% for voters 41 to 65. Donald Trump won the state by less than 1.5% over Joe Biden.

In 2008, turnout for voters 18 to 25 was just shy of 64% — historic numbers, according to Cooper.

"And I don't think it's a coincidence that 2008 is also the last time the state of North Carolina gave its electoral college votes to a Democratic candidate," Cooper added. "Of course, that time it was Barack Obama."

Voting is a something 'all young people need to do'

Outside the student union at Campbell University in Buies Creek, sophomore Alexandrea Little says the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and a constitutional right to abortion was heartbreaking.

That was in 2022, the same year Little registered to vote.

"I just feel like voting is something that all young people need to do and it's kind of like a step towards just growing and being more of like an adult," Little said.

Little's friend Kayla Jones is not registered. The senior from Wilson, N.C., said that in the past she did not feel like her one vote mattered.

But this year, Jones said she plans to register in time to cast a vote in the presidential race.

Brennan Steele said the sense their vote doesn't matter is something he hears a lot when engaging with college students. Steele is the North Carolina State Director for NextGen America, which focuses on mobilizing and educating young voters.

"If either party wants to win the votes of young people, they have to show they're being receptive to what young people care about: abortion, climate change, economic justice, gun violence," Steele said.

Jadarien Parker, a junior at Campbell, is registered to vote but said he has not given much thought to this year's elections.

"Yeah, because I'm on the track team too," said Parker, sitting with friends at Campbell's student union.

Parker, who is from Raeford, in Hoke County, said that between studies, sports and other demands he has not had the time to pay much attention to politics.

Campbell sophomore Aaron Seate also said he has not had time to research candidates but definitely will vote this year. Seate is from Maxton, near the North Carolina border with South Carolina.

"I don't think you should complain about election results unless you've made a decision and, you know, participated," Seate said.

Students seem to identify with issues more than party

Trinity French is a 21-year-old junior at N.C. Central and recently registered through the DMV. French said protecting women's rights is a major concern.

"I feel like it will be another big election just with, you know, the people that are running for it," French said. "So I just felt like it was a good time to get registered to vote."

Abortion rights and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are key issues for Maddy Morris, an 18-year-old who attends Wake Technical Community College.

Morris said she plans on transferring to another school in the fall and was visiting N.C. Central's campus on Monday, March 11. Like just about half the students WUNC interviewed, Morris registered unaffiliated and seems to identify more with certain issues than a particular party.

"I don't want to vote just because of someone's, like, I guess red or blue," Morris explained.

Perhaps that mix of red, blue, and the unpredictability of college voters will give this battleground state its own special shade of purple this fall.

