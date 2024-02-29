Biden and Trump face-off on migrant crisis from 300 miles apart

It’s a presidential showdown on the migrant crisis on Thursday, with President Biden and former President Donald Trump bringing their campaigns to Texas border towns — highlighting one of the most contentious issues of the 2024 election.

Trump is in Eagle Pass, where Texas officials have deployed miles of razor wire to deter crossings and announced the construction of an 80-acre National Guard facility. Biden is in Brownsville, across the Rio Grande River from Matamoros, Mexico.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Brownsville Herald reporter Steve Clark and John Paul Barajas from KSAT 12 News in San Antonio.

