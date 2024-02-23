Florida measles outbreak at school continues, prompts controversial advice

A measles outbreak at the Manatee Bay Elementary school in Weston outside of Fort Lauderdale has infected a handful of people. Now the state’s top health official is giving controversial advice that defies Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, leaving it up to parents to decide when to keep kids home from school.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Thresia Gambon, president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

