Carbon emissions linked to controversial fishing practice of bottom trawling

Published January 24, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

Bottom trawling tears up the seafloor, but it might also produce a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

A new study finds that the practice of dragging huge fishing nets churns up carbon-rich sediment that can make its way into the atmosphere.

We get the latest on the study and its critics from Grist’s Max Graham.

 

