© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!

How AI deepfakes like fake Biden robocall pose risks to elections and democracy

Published January 23, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating recorded calls that sounded like President Biden telling voters not to cast ballots in the primary. It’s an example of a deepfake: artificial audio generated to mislead people.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, about how deepfakes and artificial intelligence are being used and could be used to disrupt elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now