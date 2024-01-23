© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!

Death penalty opponents protest execution in Montgomery, Alabama

Published January 23, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST

Anti-death penalty advocates are rallying in Montgomery, Alabama, to protest the scheduled execution of Kenneth Smith. Smith was convicted for the murder of an Alabama woman in 1988.

After a botched lethal injection in 2022, the state is now trying to kill him through an untested method involving nitrogen gas. We get the latest from Kyle Gassiott, reporter and director of Troy Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now