Friday Feedback for December 22, 2023

We’re wrapping up 2023 with a great year to look back on. We’ve upgraded our transmitter, revamped our weekend schedule, had a great luncheon with Susan Stamberg last spring, expanded our Soup to Nuts Live programs, and our news team launched the Cape Fear Conversations and Community Agenda projects and won a number of prestigious awards. And we’re poised for another great year in 2024 thanks to our many listeners and supporters.

We made our goal in last week’s One-Day Drive thanks to everyone who called in or went to the website with their pledge of support. Some even left some very nice messages for us that I’d like to share with you. Daniel Pera let us know that he Likes the jazz on the news station. Gregory & Shelle Freund said “Local access to public radio helps a community thrive.” Deb German wrote “Love the transparent news coverage, local goings-on, and all the beautiful music. And the art gallery is fantastic!” Paul and Tracy Wilkes told us they listen every day to Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

A number of listeners applauded Investment Advisor Bob Loweth’s generous support of WHQR and the Food Bank. Deborah Flora and Bill DiNome said “Thanks to Bob Loweth for his generosity in helping to address a serious need in our area.” Elena Pezzuto said “I love Science Friday! Happy to share whatever I can to help those enjoy a meal, which they certainly deserve.” Marthe Pineau said “I’ve enjoyed all WHQR for decades! I’m glad to contribute to the food bank this holiday season, esp for those in need.” Ann Hudson said “Thank you WHQR and Bob Loweth for considering the ILM folks who struggle for food every day. It's a stark reality for many.”

Robert and Rebecca Philpott pledged their support for “News and classical music. WHQR makes Wilmington a better place to live, I remember Wilmington before public radio.” Frank Love in Leland said “Linda and Jamila WHQR classical always makes my day!” John Timmerman agrees, saying “WHQR classic is the only station I listen to. Wilmington is so lucky to have a station like yours.” Sharon and Morris Levy said “Classical music stations have always been my constant companions! I was so happy to find WHQR when we moved to Wilmington.”

And we got a few who echoed Hannah Novak, who said “At least one listener who wants Ben, Rachel and the station to have a puppy.” I hate to be the Grinch on that one, Hannah, but we can’t get a puppy. However, Development Associate Sharpe Williams does bring his dog Rousseau to work now and again, so it’s not like we go without canine companionship.

We want to wish everyone in the Cape Fear a Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a healthy and prosperous New Year.