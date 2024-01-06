© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical 92.7fm is off the air. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have it back on soon. Stream Classical WHQR on whqr.org, the WHQR app, HD2 or by asking your smart speaker to play "Classical WHQR" in the meantime.

Week in politics: Biden and January 6, Senators negotiating border legislation

By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published January 6, 2024 at 8:02 AM EST

President Biden points to January 6, 2021, as a reminder of what's at stake in the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
See stories by Ron Elving