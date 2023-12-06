© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mecklenburg state Rep. Kelly Alexander won't run for reelection

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST
Man in tie and tan suit
Alexander campaign
N.C. Rep. Kelly Alexander.

Mecklenburg Democratic state House member Kelly Alexander says he’s retiring and won’t run for reelection.

Alexander is one of the longest-serving members from Mecklenburg. He’s been in the General Assembly since 2008.

He says health issues would make it hard to run for reelection next year in his northwest Charlotte district. Alexander is 75.

Alexander says one of his biggest accomplishments has been to push for more liberal drug laws. The Republican-controlled General Assembly has been inching toward legalizing medical marijuana, though it hasn’t happened yet.

"I have been able to get the discussion about changing our drug laws to move from being a sideshow to being something that’s seriously being considered by both parties," he said.

Alexander joins other Mecklenburg Democratic lawmakers who are leaving at the end of their terms. House member John Autry is also retiring, while Wesley Harris is running for state treasurer. Rachel Hunt is leaving the Senate to run for lieutenant governor.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison