Supreme Court hears case about future of opioid settlement

Published December 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST

The Supreme Court hears a case on Monday about the multi-billion dollar bankruptcy settlement reached with Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis. The company agreed to pay around $6 billion to victims and state and local governments, but the deal also shields the Sackler family from future liability.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Aneri Pattani, senior correspondent for KFF Health News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

