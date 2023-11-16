Rep. Kilmer on spending fights, leaving Congress

The two-track government funding bill is heading to President Biden for his signature, after passing the House and Senate, but it doesn’t fund additional military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rep. Derek Kilmer, Democrat of Washington, about the bill, what to expect in coming spending fights, and his decision not to seek re-election.

