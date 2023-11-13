© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Denver mayor pushing for work permits to ease migrant crisis

Published November 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST
Migrants rest at a makeshift shelter in Denver, Jan. 6, 2023. (Thomas Peipert/AP)
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston about the challenges the city is facing from large numbers of migrants seeking asylum, and whether federal help is on the way.

Johnston is leading a group of four more Democratic mayors pushing for solutions from the Biden administration, and he recently met with some Biden advisers.

